Palisade Asset Management LLC Trims Stock Position in Target Corporation (NYSE:TGT)

Palisade Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Target Corporation (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) by 0.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 150,168 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 820 shares during the period. Target accounts for approximately 1.6% of Palisade Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Palisade Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $15,672,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Horrell Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Target by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. now owns 26,657 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,603,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. Fiducient Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Target by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Fiducient Advisors LLC now owns 1,778 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $240,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Napatree Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Target by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Napatree Capital LLC now owns 3,609 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $488,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in Target by 47.5% in the fourth quarter. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC now owns 264 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bontempo Ohly Capital Mgmt LLC boosted its holdings in Target by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Bontempo Ohly Capital Mgmt LLC now owns 28,668 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,875,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.73% of the company’s stock.

Target Stock Performance

TGT stock opened at $96.57 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $95.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $113.55. Target Corporation has a 12-month low of $87.35 and a 12-month high of $167.40. The firm has a market cap of $43.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.

Target Announces Dividend

Target ( NYSE:TGT Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 21st. The retailer reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by ($0.35). Target had a return on equity of 25.59% and a net margin of 3.95%. The business had revenue of $24.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.54 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.03 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Target Corporation will post 8.69 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 13th will be issued a dividend of $1.12 per share. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.64%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 13th. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.11%.

In other Target news, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.18, for a total value of $4,328,100.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 246,453 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,703,849.54. This trade represents a 15.44% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on TGT. Bank of America lowered Target from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $145.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Target from $101.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of Target from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 1st. Wall Street Zen downgraded Target from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Finally, Baird R W lowered Target from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-five have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $116.70.

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

