Qiagen (NYSE:QGEN) Now Covered by Barclays

Equities research analysts at Barclays started coverage on shares of Qiagen (NYSE:QGEN – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Tuesday,Briefing.com Automated Import reports. The firm set an “overweight” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. Barclays‘s price target points to a potential upside of 17.72% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Redburn Atlantic lowered shares of Qiagen from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 4th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Qiagen from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 21st. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Qiagen from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 15th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.77.

Get Qiagen alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on QGEN

Qiagen Stock Down 0.1%

Shares of NYSE QGEN opened at $46.72 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.83, a current ratio of 3.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a market cap of $10.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 117.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.67. Qiagen has a 52 week low of $37.63 and a 52 week high of $49.30. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.41.

Qiagen (NYSE:QGEN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.05. Qiagen had a net margin of 4.68% and a return on equity of 14.61%. The company had revenue of $483.46 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $465.66 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.44 earnings per share. Qiagen’s revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Qiagen will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Qiagen

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of QGEN. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Qiagen by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 9,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $438,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares during the last quarter. Pitcairn Co. raised its holdings in Qiagen by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 6,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in Qiagen by 2.3% during the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 17,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $716,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Qiagen by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 19,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $883,000 after purchasing an additional 397 shares during the period. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its position in Qiagen by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 86,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,851,000 after buying an additional 426 shares in the last quarter. 70.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Qiagen

(Get Free Report)

QIAGEN NV is a holding company, which engages in the provision of Sample to Insight solutions that enable customers to gain valuable molecular insights from samples containing the building blocks of life. The company sample technologies isolate and process DNA, RNA, and proteins from blood, tissue, and other materials.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Qiagen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qiagen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.