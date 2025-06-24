Atticus Wealth Management LLC Increases Position in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Atticus Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 3.9% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,424 shares of the social networking company’s stock after buying an additional 54 shares during the quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $821,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in META. Fjell Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,836,000. Opulen Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter worth $325,000. Daner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter worth $334,000. Brighton Jones LLC grew its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 34,551 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $20,230,000 after acquiring an additional 570 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA acquired a new position in shares of Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter worth $112,406,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.91% of the company’s stock.

Meta Platforms Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:META opened at $698.53 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $621.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $623.76. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a one year low of $442.65 and a one year high of $740.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 2.66 and a current ratio of 2.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.76 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.24, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.26.

Meta Platforms Announces Dividend

Meta Platforms ( NASDAQ:META Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The social networking company reported $6.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.33 by $1.10. The firm had revenue of $42.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.45 billion. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 39.11% and a return on equity of 38.69%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $4.71 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 26.7 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 26th. Investors of record on Monday, June 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.525 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 16th. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.30%. Meta Platforms’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.19%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $700.38, for a total transaction of $350,190.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 85,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $59,615,645.22. This represents a 0.58% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO Javier Olivan sold 608 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $563.03, for a total transaction of $342,322.24. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 6,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,507,676.90. This represents a 8.89% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 110,002 shares of company stock valued at $73,353,340 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 13.61% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have commented on META. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $690.00 to $765.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 12th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $725.00 to $600.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 7th. DA Davidson dropped their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $800.00 to $650.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Pivotal Research dropped their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $875.00 to $830.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated an “underperform” rating on shares of Meta Platforms in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, thirty-seven have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $710.00.

Meta Platforms Profile

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

