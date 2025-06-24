XML Financial LLC Boosts Stake in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

XML Financial LLC grew its holdings in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report) by 7.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 156 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 11 shares during the period. XML Financial LLC’s holdings in Booking were worth $719,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in Booking by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 31 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $158,000 after purchasing an additional 2 shares during the last quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Booking by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC now owns 124 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $616,000 after buying an additional 2 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Booking by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 95 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $472,000 after buying an additional 2 shares in the last quarter. Elequin Capital LP grew its stake in shares of Booking by 20.0% in the fourth quarter. Elequin Capital LP now owns 12 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 2 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp raised its holdings in shares of Booking by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 138 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $686,000 after buying an additional 3 shares during the period. 92.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Booking news, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 1,013 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5,356.07, for a total transaction of $5,425,698.91. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 27,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $148,073,911.22. This trade represents a 3.53% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BKNG stock opened at $5,333.42 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $5,195.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4,943.03. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $3,180.00 and a 1 year high of $5,639.70. The firm has a market cap of $173.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.18, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.41.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The business services provider reported $24.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $17.57 by $7.24. The firm had revenue of $4.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.58 billion. Booking had a negative return on equity of 143.67% and a net margin of 22.58%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $20.39 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 209.92 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 6th will be issued a $9.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 6th. This represents a $38.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.72%. Booking’s payout ratio is 23.89%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on BKNG shares. Royal Bank Of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $5,900.00 target price on shares of Booking in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Booking from $5,960.00 to $5,557.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Booking from $5,360.00 to $6,000.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 4th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Booking from $5,120.00 to $5,077.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Finally, BTIG Research raised shares of Booking from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5,500.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, April 4th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Booking has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $5,388.37.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

