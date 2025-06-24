Dyne Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DYN) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein

Stock analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Dyne Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DYN – Get Free Report) in a report released on Tuesday,Briefing.com Automated Import reports. The brokerage set a “market perform” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein’s target price suggests a potential upside of 27.95% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Dyne Therapeutics in a report on Monday, June 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $34.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Dyne Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, March 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James Financial assumed coverage on Dyne Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, June 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $37.00 price objective for the company. HC Wainwright cut their target price on shares of Dyne Therapeutics from $46.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Finally, Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Dyne Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, June 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Dyne Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.87.

Dyne Therapeutics Stock Performance

DYN stock opened at $10.16 on Tuesday. Dyne Therapeutics has a one year low of $6.36 and a one year high of $47.45. The firm has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.83 and a beta of 1.17. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.26.

Dyne Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DYN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported ($1.05) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.88) by ($0.17). As a group, equities analysts predict that Dyne Therapeutics will post -3.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. RA Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in Dyne Therapeutics by 52.2% during the 1st quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. now owns 9,714,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,613,000 after buying an additional 3,333,248 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Venture Life Science Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dyne Therapeutics by 13.9% during the 1st quarter. Atlas Venture Life Science Advisors LLC now owns 9,130,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,505,000 after acquiring an additional 1,111,111 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Dyne Therapeutics by 10.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,406,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,470,000 after purchasing an additional 702,418 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in shares of Dyne Therapeutics by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 7,379,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,808,000 after buying an additional 566,146 shares during the period. Finally, Braidwell LP lifted its stake in shares of Dyne Therapeutics by 431.6% in the 1st quarter. Braidwell LP now owns 3,621,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,879,000 after purchasing an additional 2,940,162 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.68% of the company’s stock.

Dyne Therapeutics Company Profile

Dyne Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage muscle disease company, operates as a biotechnology company that focuses on advancing therapeutics for genetically driven muscle diseases in the United States. It is developing a portfolio of muscle disease therapeutics, including programs in myotonic dystrophy type 1; duchenne muscular dystrophy; and facioscapulohumeral dystrophy, as well as rare skeletal muscle, and cardiac and metabolic muscle diseases using its FORCE platform that delivers disease-modifying therapeutics.

Featured Articles

