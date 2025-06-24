Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) Shares Acquired by GHP Investment Advisors Inc.

GHP Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Free Report) by 2.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 48,297 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,214 shares during the quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $9,740,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Analog Devices by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 49,105,529 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $10,432,961,000 after purchasing an additional 413,084 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Analog Devices by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,612,183 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,248,971,000 after buying an additional 247,737 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Analog Devices during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,755,958,000. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,450,018 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,582,831,000 after buying an additional 61,390 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Analog Devices by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,521,162 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,173,026,000 after acquiring an additional 427,328 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.81% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on ADI shares. Cfra Research downgraded shares of Analog Devices from a “strong-buy” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. UBS Group dropped their target price on Analog Devices from $295.00 to $285.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 23rd. Wall Street Zen upgraded Analog Devices from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 24th. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on Analog Devices from $231.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 23rd. Finally, Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Analog Devices in a report on Friday, May 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $251.75.

ADI opened at $230.98 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 52 week low of $158.65 and a 52 week high of $247.10. The business’s 50 day moving average is $210.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $211.15. The firm has a market cap of $114.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.00.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.15. Analog Devices had a net margin of 18.65% and a return on equity of 9.56%. The business had revenue of $2.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.50 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.40 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 7.14 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 4th were paid a $0.99 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 4th. This represents a $3.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.71%. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio is presently 107.90%.

In other Analog Devices news, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.84, for a total value of $1,968,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 142,996 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,147,332.64. The trade was a 6.54% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Ray Stata sold 3,125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.21, for a total transaction of $563,156.25. Following the transaction, the director now owns 186,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,576,907.41. The trade was a 1.65% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 16,250 shares of company stock valued at $3,143,556. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems products in the United States, rest of North and South America, Europe, Japan, China, and rest of Asia. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and consumer markets; and power ICs that include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

