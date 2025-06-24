Family Legacy Inc. Increases Stake in Tractor Supply Company (NASDAQ:TSCO)

Family Legacy Inc. increased its position in shares of Tractor Supply Company (NASDAQ:TSCO – Free Report) by 1.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,157 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 281 shares during the period. Family Legacy Inc.’s holdings in Tractor Supply were worth $945,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wedmont Private Capital increased its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 2.5% during the first quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 8,714 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $450,000 after buying an additional 212 shares during the period. Procyon Advisors LLC boosted its position in Tractor Supply by 1.7% during the first quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 14,371 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $792,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC boosted its position in Tractor Supply by 6.2% during the first quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 4,826 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $266,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co boosted its position in Tractor Supply by 28.8% during the first quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co now owns 1,365 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB boosted its position in Tractor Supply by 21.8% during the first quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 1,829 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Tractor Supply alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Tractor Supply

In other Tractor Supply news, SVP Matthew L. Rubin sold 2,810 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.76, for a total value of $145,445.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 29,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,538,410.72. The trade was a 8.64% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.65% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on TSCO. Mizuho dropped their price objective on Tractor Supply from $62.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Telsey Advisory Group set a $60.00 price objective on Tractor Supply in a research report on Friday, April 25th. UBS Group set a $54.00 price objective on Tractor Supply in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Wall Street Zen lowered Tractor Supply from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, June 6th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on Tractor Supply from $59.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.02.

View Our Latest Report on TSCO

Tractor Supply Trading Up 2.2%

Tractor Supply stock opened at $53.66 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. Tractor Supply Company has a 52 week low of $46.85 and a 52 week high of $61.53. The company has a market capitalization of $28.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.74. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $50.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.11.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The specialty retailer reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.03). Tractor Supply had a return on equity of 47.56% and a net margin of 7.24%. The firm had revenue of $3.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.55 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.83 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Tractor Supply Company will post 2.17 EPS for the current year.

Tractor Supply Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 28th were issued a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 28th. Tractor Supply’s payout ratio is presently 45.77%.

Tractor Supply Profile

(Free Report)

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers various merchandise, including livestock and equine feed and equipment, poultry, fencing, and sprayers and chemicals; food, treats, and equipment for dogs, cats, and other small animals, as well as dog wellness products; seasonal and recreation products comprising tractors and riders, lawn and garden, bird feeding, power equipment, and other recreational products; truck, tool, and hardware products, such as truck accessories, trailers, generators, lubricants, batteries, and hardware and tools; and clothing, gift, and décor products consist of clothing, footwear, toys, snacks, and decorative merchandise.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tractor Supply Company (NASDAQ:TSCO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Tractor Supply Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tractor Supply and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.