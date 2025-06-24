IMG Wealth Management Inc. Acquires 1,207 Shares of Capital Group Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:CGGR)

IMG Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Capital Group Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:CGGR – Free Report) by 1.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 102,062 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,207 shares during the quarter. Capital Group Growth ETF accounts for approximately 3.1% of IMG Wealth Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. IMG Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Capital Group Growth ETF were worth $3,496,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of Capital Group Growth ETF by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. now owns 20,095,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $746,955,000 after acquiring an additional 714,941 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Capital Group Growth ETF by 34.9% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 16,775,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $623,539,000 after acquiring an additional 4,337,156 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Capital Group Growth ETF by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,359,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $385,080,000 after acquiring an additional 263,848 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Capital Group Growth ETF by 10.1% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 10,261,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $381,429,000 after acquiring an additional 938,655 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Capital Group Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth $257,888,000.

NYSEARCA CGGR opened at $39.14 on Tuesday. Capital Group Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $29.23 and a 1 year high of $39.96. The firm has a market cap of $12.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.36 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $36.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.95.

The Capital Group Growth ETF (CGGR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests predominantly in US companies of any market capitalization. The fund seeks to provide capital growth. CGGR was launched on Feb 22, 2022 and is managed by Capital Group.

