Atmos Energy Corporation (NYSE:ATO) Shares Acquired by Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC lifted its stake in shares of Atmos Energy Corporation (NYSE:ATO – Free Report) by 10.6% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 386,085 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 37,097 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC’s holdings in Atmos Energy were worth $59,681,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Atmos Energy by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,367,100 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,836,526,000 after acquiring an additional 282,156 shares during the period. Capital International Investors increased its stake in shares of Atmos Energy by 211.8% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 8,160,144 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,136,463,000 after acquiring an additional 5,543,451 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Atmos Energy by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,806,449 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $528,760,000 after acquiring an additional 107,700 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Atmos Energy by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,107,267 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $432,749,000 after acquiring an additional 223,809 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in shares of Atmos Energy by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 3,078,424 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $428,732,000 after acquiring an additional 58,391 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Atmos Energy alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently weighed in on ATO shares. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Atmos Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 9th. Morgan Stanley set a $156.00 target price on shares of Atmos Energy and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 18th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Atmos Energy from $148.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Atmos Energy from $164.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Atmos Energy in a report on Monday, March 31st. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $156.05.

Insider Buying and Selling at Atmos Energy

In other Atmos Energy news, Director Kim R. Cocklin sold 15,000 shares of Atmos Energy stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.98, for a total transaction of $2,264,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 172,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,063,979.36. This trade represents a 7.99% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Atmos Energy Trading Up 1.8%

Atmos Energy stock opened at $156.39 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $156.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $149.13. Atmos Energy Corporation has a 52 week low of $113.46 and a 52 week high of $167.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.71.

Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The utilities provider reported $3.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.92 by $0.11. Atmos Energy had a net margin of 25.35% and a return on equity of 9.05%. The firm had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.82 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.85 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Atmos Energy Corporation will post 7.18 EPS for the current year.

Atmos Energy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 27th were paid a $0.87 dividend. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 27th. Atmos Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 48.33%.

About Atmos Energy

(Free Report)

Atmos Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated natural gas distribution, and pipeline and storage businesses in the United States. It operates through two segments, Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage. The Distribution segment is involved in the regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations in eight states.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ATO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Atmos Energy Corporation (NYSE:ATO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Atmos Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atmos Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.