Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Increases Stock Position in CocaCola Company (The) (NYSE:KO)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of CocaCola Company (The) (NYSE:KO – Free Report) by 5.8% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,982,254 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 109,372 shares during the quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in CocaCola were worth $141,969,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. SC&H Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of CocaCola during the first quarter valued at $288,000. Chapin Davis Inc. raised its position in CocaCola by 22.6% in the 1st quarter. Chapin Davis Inc. now owns 18,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,344,000 after buying an additional 3,459 shares during the last quarter. Elwood & Goetz Wealth Advisory Group LLC lifted its stake in CocaCola by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. Elwood & Goetz Wealth Advisory Group LLC now owns 7,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $541,000 after acquiring an additional 739 shares during the period. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CocaCola by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $368,000 after acquiring an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its stake in shares of CocaCola by 1.5% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 150,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,760,000 after acquiring an additional 2,258 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.26% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of CocaCola from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on CocaCola from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price objective on CocaCola from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on CocaCola from $74.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 21st. Finally, Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of CocaCola in a research report on Thursday, March 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at CocaCola

In other CocaCola news, CFO John Murphy sold 88,658 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.09, for a total transaction of $6,391,355.22. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 205,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,815,287.99. This trade represents a 30.14% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO James Quincey sold 266,403 shares of CocaCola stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.06, for a total transaction of $19,197,000.18. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 275,946 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,884,668.76. The trade was a 49.12% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 415,387 shares of company stock valued at $29,923,985 over the last ninety days. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CocaCola Trading Up 1.4%

CocaCola stock opened at $69.77 on Tuesday. CocaCola Company has a 12-month low of $60.62 and a 12-month high of $74.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $300.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.91, a P/E/G ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 0.46. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $71.45 and a 200 day moving average of $68.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57.

CocaCola (NYSE:KO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $11.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.23 billion. CocaCola had a net margin of 23.00% and a return on equity of 45.49%. The company’s revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.72 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that CocaCola Company will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current year.

CocaCola Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 13th will be paid a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 13th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.92%. CocaCola’s payout ratio is presently 81.60%.

CocaCola Profile

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

Featured Stories

