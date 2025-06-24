Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) Shares Bought by Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC

Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC raised its position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Free Report) by 16.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,084 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 150 shares during the quarter. Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $97,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Midwest Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Noble Wealth Management PBC purchased a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Promus Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, TruNorth Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 83.7% in the 4th quarter. TruNorth Capital Management LLC now owns 316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. 76.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Insider Activity at Merck & Co., Inc.
In related news, SVP Dalton E. Smart III sold 4,262 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.76, for a total value of $352,723.12. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 7,778 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $643,707.28. This trade represents a 35.40% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.09% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Merck & Co., Inc. Stock Performance
Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock opened at $80.15 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Merck & Co., Inc. has a twelve month low of $73.31 and a twelve month high of $134.63. The stock has a market cap of $201.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.67, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.38. The company’s fifty day moving average is $78.91 and its 200 day moving average is $88.16.
Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The company reported $2.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.16 by $0.06. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 43.23% and a net margin of 27.27%. The firm had revenue of $15.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.59 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.07 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 9.01 EPS for the current year.
Merck & Co., Inc. Dividend Announcement
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 16th will be given a dividend of $0.81 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 16th. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.04%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.16%.
About Merck & Co., Inc.
Merck & Co, Inc is a health care company, which engages in the provision of health solutions through its prescription medicines, vaccines, biologic therapies, animal health, and consumer care products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, and Other. The Pharmaceutical segment includes human health pharmaceutical and vaccine products.
