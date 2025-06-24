Symmetry Partners LLC Lowers Holdings in iShares Global REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:REET)

Symmetry Partners LLC decreased its holdings in iShares Global REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:REET – Free Report) by 4.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,278 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,227 shares during the period. Symmetry Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Global REIT ETF were worth $710,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Leading Edge Financial Planning LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Global REIT ETF by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Leading Edge Financial Planning LLC now owns 318,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,736,000 after acquiring an additional 2,020 shares during the period. Valmark Advisers Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Global REIT ETF by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 5,714,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,632,000 after acquiring an additional 68,963 shares during the period. Diversified Portfolios Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Global REIT ETF by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Diversified Portfolios Inc. now owns 815,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,791,000 after acquiring an additional 43,596 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Global REIT ETF by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 22,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $547,000 after acquiring an additional 557 shares during the period. Finally, Accelerate Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Global REIT ETF by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Accelerate Investment Advisors LLC now owns 38,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $939,000 after acquiring an additional 3,101 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA REET opened at $25.01 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $24.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.25. iShares Global REIT ETF has a 1 year low of $20.96 and a 1 year high of $27.24. The company has a market cap of $3.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.11 and a beta of 0.99.

The iShares Global REIT ETF (REET) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE EPRA Nareit Global REITs index, a global, market-cap-weighted index of firms involved in the ownership and operation of real estate. REET was launched on Jul 8, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

