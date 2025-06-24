Invesco High Yield Bond Factor ETF Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.13 (NASDAQ:IHYF)

Invesco High Yield Bond Factor ETF (NASDAQ:IHYFGet Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, June 23rd, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.1259 per share on Friday, June 27th. This represents a $1.51 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.73%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 23rd.

Invesco High Yield Bond Factor ETF stock opened at $22.46 on Tuesday. Invesco High Yield Bond Factor ETF has a 1 year low of $21.19 and a 1 year high of $22.96. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $22.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.38.

The Invesco High Yield Bond Factor ETF (IHYF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund is an actively-managed fund designed to provide exposure to a broad selection of high yield, fixed income securities. IHYF was launched on Dec 2, 2020 and is managed by Invesco.

