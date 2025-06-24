Growthpoint Properties Australia to Issue Final Dividend of $0.09 (ASX:GOZ)

Growthpoint Properties Australia (ASX:GOZ – Get Free Report) declared a final dividend on Monday, June 23rd, MarketIndexAU Dividends reports. Investors of record on Thursday, August 28th will be given a dividend of 0.091 per share on Thursday, August 28th. This represents a yield of 3.63%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 26th.

The company has a market capitalization of $1.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 1.20, a PEG ratio of -11.39 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.75, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.21.

In other Growthpoint Properties Australia news, insider Panayiotis Theocharides bought 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of A$2.55 ($1.66) per share, with a total value of A$38,250.00 ($24,837.66). 65.51% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Growthpoint provides space for you and your business to thrive. Since 2009, we've been investing in high-quality industrial and office properties across Australia. Today, we have $6.9 billion3 total assets under management. We directly own and manage 58 high quality, modern office and industrial properties, valued at approximately $5.0 billion3.

