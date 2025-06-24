Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC Has $121,000 Stock Position in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC grew its stake in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report) by 19.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 239 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 39 shares during the period. Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $121,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in shares of S&P Global by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,034 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $515,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC lifted its position in shares of S&P Global by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 674 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $336,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of S&P Global by 25.6% in the fourth quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC now owns 108 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Invenio Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of S&P Global by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Invenio Wealth Partners LLC now owns 574 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $286,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Planning Group LLC increased its stake in shares of S&P Global by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Retirement Planning Group LLC now owns 5,762 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,870,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SPGI opened at $515.04 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $157.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.46, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90. S&P Global Inc. has a one year low of $427.14 and a one year high of $545.39. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $502.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $503.24.

S&P Global ( NYSE:SPGI Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The business services provider reported $4.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.23 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $3.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.72 billion. S&P Global had a return on equity of 14.68% and a net margin of 27.27%. S&P Global’s revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $4.01 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that S&P Global Inc. will post 17.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 28th were issued a dividend of $0.96 per share. This represents a $3.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 28th. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio is 30.16%.

In other S&P Global news, EVP Sally Moore sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $510.43, for a total transaction of $255,215.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 5,131 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,619,016.33. The trade was a 8.88% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on SPGI shares. Mizuho started coverage on S&P Global in a research note on Wednesday, March 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $599.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on S&P Global from $618.00 to $565.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. Bank of America started coverage on S&P Global in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $600.00 price objective on the stock. Argus upgraded S&P Global to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on S&P Global from $629.00 to $603.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, S&P Global presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $592.71.

S&P Global, Inc engages in the provision of transparent and independent ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. It operates through the following segments: Market Intelligence, Ratings, Commodity Insights, Mobility, Indices, and Engineering Solutions.

