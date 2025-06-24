Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Free Report) by 125.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 450 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $56,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PSX. J.Safra Asset Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of Phillips 66 during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services purchased a new position in shares of Phillips 66 during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Graney & King LLC purchased a new position in shares of Phillips 66 during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Wood Tarver Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Phillips 66 during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Opal Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Phillips 66 during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. 76.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Phillips 66 Price Performance

Shares of PSX stock opened at $121.15 on Tuesday. Phillips 66 has a twelve month low of $91.01 and a twelve month high of $150.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $112.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $117.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Phillips 66 Increases Dividend

Phillips 66 ( NYSE:PSX Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 25th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.90) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.97). Phillips 66 had a return on equity of 4.83% and a net margin of 1.32%. The firm had revenue of $31.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.93 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.90 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Phillips 66 will post 6.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, May 19th were paid a dividend of $1.20 per share. This is a boost from Phillips 66’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 19th. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio is 109.34%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PSX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays lifted their target price on Phillips 66 from $106.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $115.00 target price on Phillips 66 in a research note on Wednesday, June 18th. Scotiabank decreased their target price on Phillips 66 from $136.00 to $133.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on Phillips 66 in a research note on Wednesday, June 18th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James Financial decreased their target price on Phillips 66 from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $133.93.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Phillips 66 news, Director Robert W. Pease purchased 439 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $113.85 per share, for a total transaction of $49,980.15. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 4,091 shares in the company, valued at $465,760.35. This represents a 12.02% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Brian Mandell sold 9,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $1,225,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 56,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,104,750. This trade represents a 14.71% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Phillips 66 Company Profile

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

