Moran Wealth Management LLC Decreases Holdings in Linde PLC (NASDAQ:LIN)

Moran Wealth Management LLC trimmed its stake in Linde PLC (NASDAQ:LIN – Free Report) by 2.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 71,017 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,443 shares during the period. Linde accounts for approximately 1.1% of Moran Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest position. Moran Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Linde were worth $33,068,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rakuten Securities Inc. increased its stake in shares of Linde by 1,160.0% in the 4th quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 63 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Putney Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Linde in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Dunhill Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Linde in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Linde by 34.9% in the 4th quarter. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 85 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital A Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Linde in the 4th quarter worth $37,000. 82.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Linde Stock Up 0.9%

LIN opened at $459.75 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $457.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $449.18. Linde PLC has a 52 week low of $408.65 and a 52 week high of $487.49. The company has a market capitalization of $216.41 billion, a PE ratio of 33.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Linde Dividend Announcement

Linde ( NASDAQ:LIN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The basic materials company reported $3.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.92 by $0.03. Linde had a net margin of 20.02% and a return on equity of 18.95%. The business had revenue of $8.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.24 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.75 EPS. The business’s revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Linde PLC will post 16.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 4th were given a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 4th. Linde’s dividend payout ratio is 43.57%.

Insider Activity

In related news, VP David P. Strauss sold 1,987 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $457.04, for a total value of $908,138.48. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 22,639 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,346,928.56. This represents a 8.07% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Sean Durbin sold 7,261 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $456.42, for a total transaction of $3,314,065.62. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 8,151 shares in the company, valued at $3,720,279.42. This trade represents a 47.11% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

LIN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Argus upgraded Linde to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Royal Bank Of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Linde in a report on Friday, June 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $576.00 target price for the company. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Linde to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Linde presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $510.40.

Linde Profile

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and South Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

