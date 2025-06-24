International Assets Investment Management LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

International Assets Investment Management LLC reduced its position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Free Report) by 1.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,854 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 74 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust were worth $2,056,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Titleist Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Titleist Asset Management LLC now owns 816 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $465,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the period. Zacks Investment Management boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 629 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $358,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the period. Rothschild Investment LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 20.0% in the fourth quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC now owns 120 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 5.3% in the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 419 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $223,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the period. Finally, Napa Wealth Management boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Napa Wealth Management now owns 749 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $427,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the period.

Get SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust alerts:

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Trading Up 0.9%

NYSEARCA:MDY opened at $557.09 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $22.27 billion, a PE ratio of 18.14 and a beta of 1.06. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $540.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $554.84. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a 12-month low of $458.82 and a 12-month high of $624.13.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Company Profile

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.