Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC Has $533,000 Stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV)

Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC cut its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV – Free Report) by 2.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,958 shares of the company’s stock after selling 208 shares during the period. Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF were worth $533,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BIV. Flagship Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Park Square Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,000. GSB Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $51,000. Hurley Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $55,000. Finally, Cape Investment Advisory Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 47.8% during the fourth quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 748 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 242 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Price Performance

BIV opened at $76.71 on Tuesday. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $73.72 and a 52-week high of $78.89. The business’s fifty day moving average is $76.07 and its 200-day moving average is $75.67.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Profile

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BIV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.