Invesco QQQ Low Volatility ETF (NASDAQ:QQLV) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.04

Invesco QQQ Low Volatility ETF (NASDAQ:QQLV – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, June 23rd, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.0376 per share on Friday, June 27th. This represents a $0.45 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 23rd. This is a 14.8% increase from Invesco QQQ Low Volatility ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.03.

Invesco QQQ Low Volatility ETF Stock Performance

Shares of QQLV stock opened at $24.92 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $24.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.44. Invesco QQQ Low Volatility ETF has a one year low of $22.71 and a one year high of $25.70. The firm has a market cap of $2.49 million and a P/E ratio of 23.25.

Get Invesco QQQ Low Volatility ETF alerts:

Invesco QQQ Low Volatility ETF Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Featured Articles

The Invesco QQQ Low Volatility ETF (QQLV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Nasdaq-100 Low Volatility index. The fund tracks an index of the lowest volatility stocks from the Nasdaq-100. QQLV was launched on Dec 4, 2024 and is issued by Invesco.

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco QQQ Low Volatility ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco QQQ Low Volatility ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.