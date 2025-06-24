Invesco Nasdaq Free Cash Flow Achievers ETF Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.04 (NASDAQ:QOWZ)

Invesco Nasdaq Free Cash Flow Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:QOWZ – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, June 23rd, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Investors of record on Monday, June 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.036 per share on Friday, June 27th. This represents a $0.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 23rd.

QOWZ stock opened at $34.40 on Tuesday. Invesco Nasdaq Free Cash Flow Achievers ETF has a 1 year low of $27.10 and a 1 year high of $35.47. The company has a market cap of $15.82 million, a P/E ratio of 34.23 and a beta of 1.34. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $32.80 and a 200 day moving average of $33.02.

The Invesco Nasdaq Free Cash Flow Achievers ETF (QOWZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Nasdaq US Free Cash Flow Achievers index. The fund is passively managed, tracking an index composed of US-listed companies that are perceived to have strong free cash flow and show consistent growth.

