Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Staples ETF Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.20 (NASDAQ:PSCC)

Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Staples ETF (NASDAQ:PSCC – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, June 23rd, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Investors of record on Monday, June 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.2009 per share on Friday, June 27th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 23rd.

Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Staples ETF stock opened at $33.79 on Tuesday. Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Staples ETF has a 12-month low of $31.91 and a 12-month high of $41.03. The company has a market capitalization of $42.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.64 and a beta of 0.70. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $34.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.98.

PowerShares S&P SmallCap Consumer Staples Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the index called the S&P SmallCap 600 Capped Consumer Staples Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index consists of common stocks of United States consumer staples companies that are principally engaged in the businesses of providing consumer goods and services that have non-cyclical characteristics, including tobacco, textiles, food and beverage, and non-discretionary retail.

