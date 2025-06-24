Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Staples ETF Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.20 (NASDAQ:PSCC)

Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Staples ETF (NASDAQ:PSCC – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, June 23rd, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Investors of record on Monday, June 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.2009 per share on Friday, June 27th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 23rd.
Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Staples ETF Price Performance
Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Staples ETF stock opened at $33.79 on Tuesday. Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Staples ETF has a 12-month low of $31.91 and a 12-month high of $41.03. The company has a market capitalization of $42.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.64 and a beta of 0.70. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $34.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.98.
Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Staples ETF Company Profile
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Staples ETF
- Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?
- Regional Bank Buybacks: 5 Institutions Making Big Moves
- Top Stocks Investing in 5G Technology
- Don’t Miss These 2 Small Quantum Stocks Poised to Pop
- How to Profit From Growth Investing
- 3 Blockchain Stocks to Profit in a Decentralized World
Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Staples ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Staples ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.