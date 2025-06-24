Ocugen’s (OCGN) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at HC Wainwright

Ocugen (NASDAQ:OCGN – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by analysts at HC Wainwright in a note issued to investors on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. They presently have a $7.00 target price on the stock.

Separately, Chardan Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price target on shares of Ocugen in a research report on Tuesday.

Ocugen Trading Down 7.4%

Shares of NASDAQ OCGN opened at $0.98 on Tuesday. Ocugen has a 1 year low of $0.52 and a 1 year high of $1.98. The stock has a market cap of $286.51 million, a P/E ratio of -5.16 and a beta of 4.20. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.85 and a 200 day moving average of $0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 2.60 and a quick ratio of 2.60.

Ocugen (NASDAQ:OCGN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.01. Ocugen had a negative net margin of 1,271.12% and a negative return on equity of 223.00%. The company had revenue of $1.48 million during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Ocugen will post -0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new stake in shares of Ocugen in the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets bought a new position in shares of Ocugen in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ocugen in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ocugen in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of Ocugen by 309.6% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 39,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 30,120 shares in the last quarter. 10.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ocugen, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing novel gene and cell therapies and vaccines that improve patients’ health. The company’s pipeline product includes OCU400, a novel gene therapy product candidate restoring retinal integrity and function across a range of genetically diverse inherited retinal diseases, currently under Phase 3 trials for the treatment of retinitis pigmentosa and Phase 1/2 trials for the treatment of leber congenital amaurosis; OCU410, a gene therapy under phase 1/2 for the treatment of dry age-related macular degeneration (AMD); and OCU410ST, a gene therapy under phase 1/2 for the treatment of Stargardt disease.

