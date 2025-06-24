Invesco S&P SmallCap Materials ETF (NASDAQ:PSCM) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.34 Per Share

Invesco S&P SmallCap Materials ETF (NASDAQ:PSCM – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, June 23rd, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.3405 per share on Friday, June 27th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 23rd. This is a 196.1% increase from Invesco S&P SmallCap Materials ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12.
Invesco S&P SmallCap Materials ETF Price Performance
NASDAQ:PSCM opened at $68.04 on Tuesday. Invesco S&P SmallCap Materials ETF has a 1 year low of $55.33 and a 1 year high of $86.48. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $65.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $69.43. The company has a market cap of $12.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.59 and a beta of 1.29.
Invesco S&P SmallCap Materials ETF Company Profile
