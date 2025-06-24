Invesco S&P SmallCap Materials ETF (NASDAQ:PSCM) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.34 Per Share

Invesco S&P SmallCap Materials ETF (NASDAQ:PSCM – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, June 23rd, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.3405 per share on Friday, June 27th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 23rd. This is a 196.1% increase from Invesco S&P SmallCap Materials ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12.

Invesco S&P SmallCap Materials ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ:PSCM opened at $68.04 on Tuesday. Invesco S&P SmallCap Materials ETF has a 1 year low of $55.33 and a 1 year high of $86.48. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $65.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $69.43. The company has a market cap of $12.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.59 and a beta of 1.29.

Get Invesco S&P SmallCap Materials ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P SmallCap Materials ETF Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Featured Stories

PowerShares S&P SmallCap Materials Portfolio (the Fund) is based on the S&P SmallCap 600 Capped Materials Index (Index). The Index is designed to measure the overall performance of common stocks of United States basic materials companies. These companies are principally engaged in the business of producing raw materials, including paper or wood products, chemicals, construction materials, and mining and metals.

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P SmallCap Materials ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P SmallCap Materials ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.