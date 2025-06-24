Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS) Upgraded by Raymond James Financial to Outperform Rating

Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS – Get Free Report) was upgraded by stock analysts at Raymond James Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday,Finviz reports. The firm currently has a $315.00 price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Raymond James Financial’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 10.04% from the stock’s current price.

ESS has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $355.00 target price (down previously from $370.00) on shares of Essex Property Trust in a research note on Friday, May 23rd. Truist Financial upped their price target on Essex Property Trust from $292.00 to $304.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 10th. Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their price target on Essex Property Trust from $311.00 to $309.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Scotiabank reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Essex Property Trust in a research report on Friday, June 13th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on Essex Property Trust from $303.00 to $328.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $310.28.

ESS opened at $286.25 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $281.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $286.35. Essex Property Trust has a 12-month low of $243.85 and a 12-month high of $317.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.39, a PEG ratio of 5.93 and a beta of 0.78.

Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $3.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.92 by $0.05. Essex Property Trust had a return on equity of 11.81% and a net margin of 37.08%. The firm had revenue of $464.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $458.03 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.83 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Essex Property Trust will post 15.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Essex Property Trust

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ieq Capital LLC boosted its stake in Essex Property Trust by 20.1% during the 4th quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 4,221 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,205,000 after purchasing an additional 705 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Essex Property Trust by 40.3% during the 4th quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 3,988 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,138,000 after buying an additional 1,145 shares during the period. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Essex Property Trust by 112.8% during the 4th quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 11,254 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,212,000 after buying an additional 5,965 shares during the period. Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of Essex Property Trust by 11.1% during the 4th quarter. Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. now owns 5,657 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,615,000 after buying an additional 563 shares during the period. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Essex Property Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $16,703,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.51% of the company’s stock.

Essex Property Trust, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, develops, redevelops, and manages multifamily residential properties in selected West Coast markets. Essex currently has ownership interests in 252 apartment communities comprising approximately 62,000 apartment homes with an additional property in active development.

