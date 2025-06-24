Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) Stock Rating Upgraded by Roth Capital

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA – Get Free Report) was upgraded by investment analysts at Roth Capital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday,Finviz reports. The brokerage presently has a $185.00 price target on the game software company’s stock. Roth Capital’s target price indicates a potential upside of 19.81% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Argus set a $170.00 price target on shares of Electronic Arts in a report on Friday, May 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Ascendiant Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $157.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. HSBC raised shares of Electronic Arts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $135.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $162.80.

Get Electronic Arts alerts:

View Our Latest Report on EA

Electronic Arts Price Performance

Insider Buying and Selling

Shares of NASDAQ:EA opened at $154.41 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $148.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $142.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.42, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.71. Electronic Arts has a one year low of $115.21 and a one year high of $168.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

In other Electronic Arts news, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 1,000 shares of Electronic Arts stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total value of $145,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 26,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,801,320. The trade was a 3.67% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 5,000 shares of Electronic Arts stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.37, for a total transaction of $726,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 27,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,014,392.55. This trade represents a 15.33% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 29,229 shares of company stock worth $4,371,399 in the last three months. 0.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Putney Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Electronic Arts during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Electronic Arts in the first quarter worth $28,000. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust raised its stake in Electronic Arts by 56.4% during the first quarter. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust now owns 208 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Whipplewood Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Electronic Arts in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, LGT Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Electronic Arts in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. 90.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Electronic Arts Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and license games from others, including FIFA, Madden NFL, UFC, and Star Wars brands.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Electronic Arts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Electronic Arts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.