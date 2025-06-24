HC Wainwright Forecasts Strong Price Appreciation for Lyell Immunopharma (NASDAQ:LYEL) Stock

Lyell Immunopharma (NASDAQ:LYEL – Get Free Report) had its price objective upped by equities researchers at HC Wainwright to $10.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price target indicates a potential upside of 11.23% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Lyell Immunopharma to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 6th.

Lyell Immunopharma Stock Performance

Shares of Lyell Immunopharma stock opened at $8.99 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.15. Lyell Immunopharma has a one year low of $7.65 and a one year high of $45.42. The company has a market cap of $133.14 million, a PE ratio of -0.36 and a beta of -0.26.

Lyell Immunopharma (NASDAQ:LYEL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 13th. The company reported ($3.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.80) by $0.20. Lyell Immunopharma had a negative net margin of 514,649.22% and a negative return on equity of 73.66%. The company had revenue of $0.01 million during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Lyell Immunopharma will post -0.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lyell Immunopharma

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LYEL. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Lyell Immunopharma by 43.4% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,645,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,053,000 after purchasing an additional 498,417 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Lyell Immunopharma by 347.8% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 433,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,000 after buying an additional 336,516 shares during the last quarter. Takeda Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Lyell Immunopharma in the 4th quarter valued at $527,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Lyell Immunopharma by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,137,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,648,000 after buying an additional 117,303 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RPO LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lyell Immunopharma in the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.05% of the company’s stock.

About Lyell Immunopharma

Lyell Immunopharma, Inc, a clinical-stage cell therapy company, develops T cell reprogramming technologies for patients with solid tumors. The company develops therapies using an ex vivo genetic reprogramming technologies, such as c Jun overexpression and NR4A3 gene knockout, to endow resistance to T cell exhaustion; and an ex vivo epigenetic reprogramming technologies, including Epi R to generate population of T cells with durable stemness, and Stim R, a proprietary synthetic cell mimetic.

