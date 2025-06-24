HC Wainwright Boosts Lyell Immunopharma (NASDAQ:LYEL) Price Target to $10.00

Lyell Immunopharma (NASDAQ:LYEL – Get Free Report) had its target price boosted by equities research analysts at HC Wainwright to $10.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright’s target price suggests a potential upside of 11.23% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Wall Street Zen upgraded Lyell Immunopharma to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 6th.

Lyell Immunopharma Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:LYEL opened at $8.99 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $9.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.15. Lyell Immunopharma has a fifty-two week low of $7.65 and a fifty-two week high of $45.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $133.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.36 and a beta of -0.26.

Lyell Immunopharma (NASDAQ:LYEL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 13th. The company reported ($3.60) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.80) by $0.20. Lyell Immunopharma had a negative return on equity of 73.66% and a negative net margin of 514,649.22%. The firm had revenue of $0.01 million for the quarter. Research analysts expect that Lyell Immunopharma will post -0.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Lyell Immunopharma

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lyell Immunopharma by 204.2% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 660,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $354,000 after purchasing an additional 443,614 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lyell Immunopharma by 773.5% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 174,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 154,327 shares during the last quarter. Almitas Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lyell Immunopharma by 136.3% during the first quarter. Almitas Capital LLC now owns 2,482,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,336,000 after purchasing an additional 1,432,086 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lyell Immunopharma during the first quarter worth $345,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lyell Immunopharma by 82.4% during the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 246,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 111,299 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.05% of the company’s stock.

Lyell Immunopharma Company Profile

Lyell Immunopharma, Inc, a clinical-stage cell therapy company, develops T cell reprogramming technologies for patients with solid tumors. The company develops therapies using an ex vivo genetic reprogramming technologies, such as c Jun overexpression and NR4A3 gene knockout, to endow resistance to T cell exhaustion; and an ex vivo epigenetic reprogramming technologies, including Epi R to generate population of T cells with durable stemness, and Stim R, a proprietary synthetic cell mimetic.

