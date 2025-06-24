Westpark Capital Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for The Glimpse Group (NASDAQ:VRAR)

The Glimpse Group (NASDAQ:VRAR – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by analysts at Westpark Capital in a research note issued on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $2.62 price objective on the stock. Westpark Capital’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 98.48% from the stock’s previous close.

The Glimpse Group Stock Performance

Shares of The Glimpse Group stock opened at $1.32 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.80 million, a PE ratio of -3.57 and a beta of 1.22. The Glimpse Group has a 52-week low of $0.50 and a 52-week high of $7.00. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.58.

The Glimpse Group (NASDAQ:VRAR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.05). The Glimpse Group had a negative return on equity of 45.44% and a negative net margin of 74.05%. The firm had revenue of $1.42 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 million.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About The Glimpse Group

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Glimpse Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $339,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Glimpse Group by 22.2% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 156,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $388,000 after purchasing an additional 28,555 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in The Glimpse Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $144,000. 21.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Glimpse Group, Inc, a virtual reality (VR) and augmented reality (AR) platform company, provides enterprise-focused software, services, and solutions in the United States. It offers QReal, a software that creates and distributes photorealistic 3D interactive digital models and experiences in AR; Immersive Health Group, a VR/AR platform for evidence-based and outcome driven healthcare solutions; and Foretell Reality, a social VR platform for behavioral health, support groups, collaboration, and soft skills training.

