Vital Energy (NYSE:VTLE) Stock Rating Lowered by Raymond James Financial

Vital Energy (NYSE:VTLE – Get Free Report) was downgraded by Raymond James Financial from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday,Finviz reports.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on VTLE. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Vital Energy from $24.00 to $21.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 16th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Vital Energy from $23.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Vital Energy from $34.00 to $23.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 13th. Mizuho reduced their price target on Vital Energy from $29.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. Finally, Siebert Williams Shank downgraded Vital Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $62.00 to $27.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.09.

Get Vital Energy alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Vital Energy

Vital Energy Price Performance

NYSE:VTLE opened at $18.90 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $732.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.59 and a beta of 1.59. Vital Energy has a 52-week low of $12.30 and a 52-week high of $47.80. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $16.53 and a 200 day moving average of $23.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.67.

Vital Energy (NYSE:VTLE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 12th. The company reported $2.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.11 by $0.26. Vital Energy had a positive return on equity of 10.34% and a negative net margin of 6.37%. The business had revenue of $512.18 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $528.76 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.84 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Vital Energy will post 8.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Vital Energy

In other news, major shareholder Richard D. Campbell bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $17.75 per share, with a total value of $88,750.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 43,072 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $764,528. This represents a 13.13% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO M. Jason Pigott bought 5,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $18.09 per share, with a total value of $99,495.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 251,533 shares in the company, valued at $4,550,231.97. This trade represents a 2.24% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Vital Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $788,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Vital Energy by 14.5% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 304,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,410,000 after purchasing an additional 38,537 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Vital Energy by 25.8% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 504,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,611,000 after buying an additional 103,583 shares in the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vital Energy by 16.4% during the 4th quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 239,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,393,000 after buying an additional 33,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in shares of Vital Energy by 3,678.3% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 30,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $650,000 after buying an additional 29,831 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.54% of the company’s stock.

Vital Energy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Vital Energy, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in the Permian Basin of West Texas, the United States. The company was formerly known as Laredo Petroleum, Inc and changed its name to Vital Energy, Inc in January 2023.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Vital Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vital Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.