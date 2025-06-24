Hilltop (NYSE:HTH) & Trustmark (NASDAQ:TRMK) Critical Survey

Trustmark (NASDAQ:TRMK – Get Free Report) and Hilltop (NYSE:HTH – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends and risk.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Trustmark and Hilltop, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Get Trustmark alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Trustmark 0 3 2 0 2.40 Hilltop 0 3 0 0 2.00

Trustmark currently has a consensus price target of $39.80, suggesting a potential upside of 14.07%. Hilltop has a consensus price target of $33.00, suggesting a potential upside of 10.55%. Given Trustmark’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Trustmark is more favorable than Hilltop.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Dividends

67.6% of Trustmark shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 57.1% of Hilltop shares are held by institutional investors. 1.5% of Trustmark shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 29.9% of Hilltop shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Trustmark pays an annual dividend of $0.96 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.8%. Hilltop pays an annual dividend of $0.72 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.4%. Trustmark pays out 25.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Hilltop pays out 36.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Trustmark has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years and Hilltop has increased its dividend for 8 consecutive years. Trustmark is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Profitability

This table compares Trustmark and Hilltop’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Trustmark 20.73% 10.29% 1.10% Hilltop 7.87% 5.79% 0.80%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Trustmark and Hilltop”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Trustmark $949.48 million 2.22 $223.01 million $3.84 9.09 Hilltop $1.61 billion 1.19 $113.21 million $1.97 15.15

Trustmark has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Hilltop. Trustmark is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Hilltop, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk and Volatility

Trustmark has a beta of 0.66, suggesting that its share price is 34% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Hilltop has a beta of 0.88, suggesting that its share price is 12% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Trustmark beats Hilltop on 12 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Trustmark

(Get Free Report)

Trustmark Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Trustmark National Bank that provides banking and other financial solutions to individuals and corporate institutions in the United States. The company operates through three segments: General Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance. It offers checking, savings, and money market accounts; certificates of deposits and individual retirement accounts; financing for commercial and industrial projects, income-producing commercial real estate, owner-occupied real estate, and construction and land development; and installment and real estate loans, and lines of credit, as well as treasury management services. The company also provides mortgage banking services, including construction financing, production of conventional and government-insured mortgages, and secondary marketing and mortgage servicing. In addition, it provides wealth management and trust services, such as administration of personal trusts and estates; management of investment accounts for individuals, employee benefit plans, and charitable foundations; and corporate trust and institutional custody, securities brokerage, financial and estate planning, retirement plan, and investment management services. Further, the company offers business insurance products and services for medical professionals, construction, manufacturing, hospitality, real estate, and group life and health plans; and life and health insurance, and personal line policies for individual customers. Trustmark Corporation was founded in 1889 and is headquartered in Jackson, Mississippi.

About Hilltop

(Get Free Report)

Hilltop Holdings Inc. provides business and consumer banking services. It operates through three segments: Banking, Broker-Dealer, and Mortgage Origination. The Banking segment offers savings, checking, interest-bearing checking, and money market accounts; certificates of deposit; lines and letters of credit, home improvement and equity loans, loans for purchasing and carrying securities, term, agricultural and commercial real estate, equipment loans, and other lending products; and mortgage, commercial and industrial loans, and term and construction finance. It also provides treasury management, asset management, check cards, safe deposit boxes, online banking, bill pay, and overdraft privilege services; and estate planning, management and administration, investment portfolio management, employee benefit accounts, and individual retirement accounts services, as well as automated teller machines. The Broker-Dealer segment offers public finance services that assist public entities in originating, syndicating, and distributing securities of municipalities and political subdivisions; specialized advisory and investment banking services; advice and guidance to arbitrage rebate compliance, portfolio management, and local government investment pool administration; advisory services and products for derivatives and commodities; agricultural insurance; and sells, trades in, and underwrites U.S. government and government agency bonds, corporate bonds, and municipal bonds; mortgage-backed, asset-backed, and commercial mortgage-backed securities and structured products; and provides asset and liability management advisory, clearing, retail, and securities lending services. The Mortgage Origination segment offers fixed and adjustable rate mortgages, jumbo, new construction, Federal Housing Administration, Veterans Affairs, and United States Department of Agriculture loans. Hilltop Holdings Inc. was incorporated in 1998 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

Receive News & Ratings for Trustmark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trustmark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.