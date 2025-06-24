Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC Has $1.30 Million Holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 1.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,878 shares of the company’s stock after selling 99 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,303,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VB. Retirement Guys Formula LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 137.3% in the 1st quarter. Retirement Guys Formula LLC now owns 6,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,389,000 after purchasing an additional 3,604 shares during the period. BridgePort Financial Solutions LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 0.9% in the first quarter. BridgePort Financial Solutions LLC now owns 16,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,722,000 after buying an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Ledyard National Bank acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $333,000. Investment Planning Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 10.1% during the first quarter. Investment Planning Advisors Inc. now owns 1,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Smith & Howard Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 20.0% in the first quarter. Smith & Howard Wealth Management LLC now owns 46,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,394,000 after buying an additional 7,821 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Trading Up 0.9%

VB opened at $233.62 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $224.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $232.37. The company has a market cap of $231.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.82 and a beta of 1.08. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $190.27 and a 1-year high of $263.35.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Profile

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.