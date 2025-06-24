Symmetry Partners LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUV)

Symmetry Partners LLC lowered its position in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUV – Free Report) by 6.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 677,408 shares of the company’s stock after selling 44,536 shares during the quarter. Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF accounts for approximately 3.9% of Symmetry Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Symmetry Partners LLC owned 0.25% of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF worth $27,916,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 20,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $859,000 after buying an additional 584 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional bought a new position in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $53,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. increased its stake in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 19,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $788,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 75,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,074,000 after purchasing an additional 1,034 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $399,000.

Shares of DFUV stock opened at $41.68 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $40.29 and a 200-day moving average of $41.04. Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF has a 12-month low of $35.38 and a 12-month high of $44.61. The firm has a market cap of $11.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.68 and a beta of 0.98.

The Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (DFUV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 Value index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US stocks, selected for having value characteristics. The fund seeks to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFUV was launched on Dec 16, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

