Financial Comparison: Techtronic Industries (OTCMKTS:TTNDY) & Hurco Companies (NASDAQ:HURC)

Risk and Volatility

Techtronic Industries has a beta of 1.4, indicating that its stock price is 40% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Hurco Companies has a beta of 0.45, indicating that its stock price is 55% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Techtronic Industries and Hurco Companies”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Get Techtronic Industries alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Techtronic Industries $14.62 billion 1.34 $1.12 billion N/A N/A Hurco Companies $186.58 million 0.55 -$16.61 million ($2.99) -5.27

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Techtronic Industries has higher revenue and earnings than Hurco Companies.

0.0% of Techtronic Industries shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 74.4% of Hurco Companies shares are held by institutional investors. 8.7% of Hurco Companies shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Techtronic Industries and Hurco Companies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Techtronic Industries N/A N/A N/A Hurco Companies -10.58% -9.54% -7.33%

Summary

Techtronic Industries beats Hurco Companies on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Techtronic Industries

(Get Free Report)

Techtronic Industries Company Limited engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of power tools, outdoor power equipment, and floorcare and cleaning products in the North America, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Power Equipment, and Floorcare & Cleaning Segments. It offers power tools, power tool accessories, outdoor products, and outdoor product accessories under the MILWAUKEE, EMPIRE, AEG, RYOBI, HOMELITE, and HART brands, as well as to original equipment manufacturer (OEM) customers. The company also provides floorcare products and accessories under the HOOVER, DIRT DEVIL, VAX, and ORECK brands, as well as to OEM customers; and offers inspection services. It serves Do-It-Yourself /Consumer, professional, and industrial users in the home improvement, repair, maintenance, construction, and infrastructure industries. Techtronic Industries Company Limited was founded in 1985 and is based in Kwai Chung, Hong Kong.

About Hurco Companies

(Get Free Report)

Hurco Companies, Inc., an industrial technology company, designs, manufactures, and sells computerized machine tools to companies in the metal cutting industry worldwide. Its principal products include general-purpose computerized machine tools, including vertical and horizontal machining centers, turning centers, and toolroom machines. The company also provides computer control systems and related software for press brake applications. In addition, it offers machine tool components, automation integration equipment, and solutions for job shops; and software options, control upgrades, and accessories and replacement parts for its products, as well as customer service, training, and applications support services. Further, the company provides Autobend computer control systems for press brake machines. It serves independent job shops and specialized short-run production applications within large manufacturing operations, as well as precision tool, die, and mold manufacturers in aerospace, defense, medical equipment, energy, automotive/transportation, electronics, and computer industries. The company sells its products under the Hurco, Milltronics, and Takumi brands through independent agents and distributors, as well as through its direct sales and service organizations. Hurco Companies, Inc. was incorporated in 1968 and is headquartered in Indianapolis, Indiana.

Receive News & Ratings for Techtronic Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Techtronic Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.