Leading Edge Financial Planning LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Avantis International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVDE)

Leading Edge Financial Planning LLC boosted its position in shares of Avantis International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVDE – Free Report) by 18.4% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 12,648 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,967 shares during the quarter. Avantis International Equity ETF comprises about 0.3% of Leading Edge Financial Planning LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Leading Edge Financial Planning LLC’s holdings in Avantis International Equity ETF were worth $838,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in Avantis International Equity ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Nemes Rush Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Avantis International Equity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Avantis International Equity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $59,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Avantis International Equity ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $72,000. Finally, Park Square Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Avantis International Equity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $77,000.

Avantis International Equity ETF Stock Up 0.6%

Shares of AVDE stock opened at $73.08 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $7.09 billion, a PE ratio of 14.90 and a beta of 0.84. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $70.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $66.56. Avantis International Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $58.56 and a 52-week high of $74.53.

About Avantis International Equity ETF

The Avantis International Equity ETF (AVDE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI WORLD EX USA IMI INDEX index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of non-US companies from developed markets, of all market capitalizations, focusing on smaller, value companies. AVDE was launched on Sep 24, 2019 and is managed by American Century Investments.

