Axon Enterprise, Inc (NASDAQ:AXON) Shares Sold by Petros Family Wealth LLC

Petros Family Wealth LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Axon Enterprise, Inc (NASDAQ:AXON – Free Report) by 4.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 590 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 27 shares during the quarter. Petros Family Wealth LLC’s holdings in Axon Enterprise were worth $310,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AXON. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Axon Enterprise by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,446,437 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,019,886,000 after acquiring an additional 275,959 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Axon Enterprise by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,847,925 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,095,542,000 after acquiring an additional 65,097 shares during the period. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in Axon Enterprise by 86.4% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 1,815,765 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,079,145,000 after acquiring an additional 841,772 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in Axon Enterprise by 273.8% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,109,045 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $659,128,000 after acquiring an additional 812,337 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in Axon Enterprise in the 4th quarter worth approximately $482,081,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.08% of the company’s stock.

Get Axon Enterprise alerts:

Axon Enterprise Stock Up 0.8%

Shares of NASDAQ:AXON opened at $783.24 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 189.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 89.48 and a beta of 1.29. Axon Enterprise, Inc has a 1-year low of $279.02 and a 1-year high of $806.64. The company’s fifty day moving average is $696.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $625.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 2.62 and a current ratio of 2.83.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Axon Enterprise ( NASDAQ:AXON Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The biotechnology company reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $603.63 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $585.67 million. Axon Enterprise had a net margin of 14.86% and a return on equity of 5.81%. The firm’s revenue was up 31.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.15 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Axon Enterprise, Inc will post 5.8 EPS for the current year.

In related news, President Joshua Isner sold 9,905 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $738.03, for a total value of $7,310,187.15. Following the sale, the president now owns 298,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $220,530,006.27. This trade represents a 3.21% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Patrick W. Smith sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $540.99, for a total transaction of $5,409,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,063,982 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,657,583,622.18. This trade represents a 0.33% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 44,642 shares of company stock valued at $30,500,428. Company insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have weighed in on AXON. Barclays upped their price target on Axon Enterprise from $726.00 to $735.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 9th. Bank of America upped their price target on Axon Enterprise from $750.00 to $895.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 4th. Craig Hallum cut Axon Enterprise from a “buy” rating to a “cautious” rating in a research note on Monday, March 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Axon Enterprise from $730.00 to $830.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 14th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Axon Enterprise from $600.00 to $750.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Axon Enterprise currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $699.55.

Read Our Latest Report on AXON

Axon Enterprise Profile

(Free Report)

Axon Enterprise, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells conducted energy devices (CEDs) under the TASER brand in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Software and Sensors, and TASER. The company also offers hardware and cloud-based software solutions that enable law enforcement to capture, securely store, manage, share, and analyze video and other digital evidence.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Axon Enterprise Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axon Enterprise and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.