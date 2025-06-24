iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV) Stake Boosted by AIFG Consultants Ltd.

AIFG Consultants Ltd. grew its stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV – Free Report) by 11.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,240 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 960 shares during the quarter. AIFG Consultants Ltd.’s holdings in iShares Silver Trust were worth $286,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Silver Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $57,303,000. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its position in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 89.2% during the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 4,321,293 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $122,646,000 after buying an additional 2,037,487 shares during the period. Proficio Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 715.2% during the fourth quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,118,545 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $55,781,000 after buying an additional 1,858,658 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its position in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 560.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 1,180,797 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,090,000 after buying an additional 1,002,050 shares during the period. Finally, Kaydan Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Silver Trust during the first quarter worth approximately $15,050,000.

iShares Silver Trust Trading Up 0.7%

Shares of NYSEARCA SLV opened at $32.96 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.38. The company has a market cap of $16.67 billion, a PE ratio of -8.51 and a beta of 0.56. iShares Silver Trust has a 12-month low of $24.25 and a 12-month high of $33.87.

iShares Silver Trust Company Profile

iShares Silver Trust (the Trust) owns silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The Trust’s each share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in its net assets. The assets of the Trust consist of silver held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

