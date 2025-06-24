Petros Family Wealth LLC Acquires New Stake in GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE:GEV)

Petros Family Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE:GEV – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 1,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $332,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MRP Capital Investments LLC bought a new stake in GE Vernova in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Fairway Wealth LLC lifted its position in GE Vernova by 220.0% in the 4th quarter. Fairway Wealth LLC now owns 80 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Navigoe LLC bought a new stake in GE Vernova in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. EQ Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in GE Vernova in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Clarity Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in GE Vernova in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently commented on GEV shares. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of GE Vernova from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $427.00 to $517.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 29th. Wolfe Research cut shares of GE Vernova from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 13th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of GE Vernova from $437.00 to $354.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of GE Vernova from $430.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 16th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of GE Vernova from $387.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $425.42.

GE Vernova Stock Performance

Shares of GEV opened at $499.97 on Tuesday. GE Vernova Inc. has a 52 week low of $150.01 and a 52 week high of $506.31. The firm has a market cap of $136.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 1.97. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $429.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $372.13.

GE Vernova (NYSE:GEV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.54. GE Vernova had a net margin of 5.42% and a return on equity of 10.10%. The business had revenue of $8.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.56 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.47) EPS. GE Vernova’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that GE Vernova Inc. will post 6.59 earnings per share for the current year.

GE Vernova Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 18th. Investors of record on Monday, July 21st will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.20%. GE Vernova’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.41%.

GE Vernova Profile

GE Vernova LLC, an energy business company, generates electricity. It operates under three segments: Power, Wind, and Electrification. The Power segments generates and sells electricity through hydro, gas, nuclear, and steam power. Wind segment engages in the manufacturing and sale of wind turbine blades; and Electrification segment provides grid solutions, power conversion, solar, and storage solutions.

