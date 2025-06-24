Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSE:LNG) Shares Acquired by Harbour Capital Advisors LLC

Harbour Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSE:LNG – Free Report) by 11.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,396 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,447 shares during the quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cheniere Energy were worth $3,168,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of LNG. Brighton Jones LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cheniere Energy during the 4th quarter worth $335,000. Sigma Planning Corp grew its position in Cheniere Energy by 20.8% during the fourth quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 3,449 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $741,000 after buying an additional 593 shares during the period. Howard Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Cheniere Energy by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Howard Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,483 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $319,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the period. Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA purchased a new position in Cheniere Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,451,000. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Cheniere Energy during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $218,000. 87.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Cheniere Energy alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Neal A. Shear sold 4,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.93, for a total value of $1,057,499.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 29,733 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,312,236.69. This represents a 12.63% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Cheniere Energy Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE LNG opened at $232.86 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $233.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $225.74. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $165.25 and a 52-week high of $257.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.03, a P/E/G ratio of 4.90 and a beta of 0.43.

Cheniere Energy (NYSE:LNG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The energy company reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.81 by ($1.24). The company had revenue of $5.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.73 billion. Cheniere Energy had a return on equity of 32.62% and a net margin of 18.37%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.13 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Cheniere Energy, Inc. will post 11.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Cheniere Energy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 8th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 8th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.86%. Cheniere Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.63%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. TD Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Cheniere Energy from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Cheniere Energy from $254.00 to $258.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 29th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Cheniere Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Cheniere Energy from $252.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered their target price on Cheniere Energy from $243.00 to $242.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $252.23.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Cheniere Energy

About Cheniere Energy

(Free Report)

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy infrastructure company, primarily engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. It owns and operates the Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and the Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. The company also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Sabine Pass LNG Terminal with several interstate and intrastate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 21.5-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Cheniere Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cheniere Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.