The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) Stake Cut by Invesco LLC

Invesco LLC reduced its holdings in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Free Report) by 11.6% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,758 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 230 shares during the period. Invesco LLC’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $465,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Travelers Companies by 13.4% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,277 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $789,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares during the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Travelers Companies during the fourth quarter worth about $276,000. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Travelers Companies by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,602 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $868,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the period. Wealthspire Advisors LLC lifted its position in Travelers Companies by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 3,499 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $843,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Howard Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Travelers Companies by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Howard Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,501 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $362,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. 82.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TRV stock opened at $267.59 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $266.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $254.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.44 billion, a PE ratio of 14.57, a P/E/G ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $200.21 and a one year high of $277.83.

Travelers Companies ( NYSE:TRV Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 16th. The insurance provider reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $1.38. The firm had revenue of $10.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.97 billion. Travelers Companies had a net margin of 9.09% and a return on equity of 16.10%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.69 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 17.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 10th will be issued a dividend of $1.10 per share. This is a boost from Travelers Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 10th. Travelers Companies’s payout ratio is currently 23.95%.

In other Travelers Companies news, EVP Maria Olivo sold 36,199 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.20, for a total transaction of $9,925,765.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 118,116 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,387,407.20. This represents a 23.46% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Alan D. Schnitzer sold 35,456 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.78, for a total value of $9,707,143.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 262,329 shares in the company, valued at $71,820,433.62. The trade was a 11.91% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 163,869 shares of company stock valued at $44,868,201. 1.46% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. UBS Group cut their target price on Travelers Companies from $270.00 to $267.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Travelers Companies from $260.00 to $271.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Morgan Stanley set a $269.00 target price on shares of Travelers Companies and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 19th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Travelers Companies from $287.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 11th. Finally, HSBC cut Travelers Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $270.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, March 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $271.11.

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

