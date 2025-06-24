Invesco LLC Buys 65 Shares of Fair Isaac Corporation (NYSE:FICO)

Invesco LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fair Isaac Corporation (NYSE:FICO – Free Report) by 5.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,298 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the quarter. Fair Isaac accounts for about 1.0% of Invesco LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Invesco LLC’s holdings in Fair Isaac were worth $2,394,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FICO. Brighton Jones LLC raised its position in Fair Isaac by 168.7% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 481 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $958,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its holdings in Fair Isaac by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 621 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,236,000 after buying an additional 6 shares during the last quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund boosted its position in Fair Isaac by 22.7% during the 4th quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 5,950 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,846,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA bought a new stake in Fair Isaac during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,178,000. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Fair Isaac in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,340,000. 85.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Fair Isaac alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Marc F. Mcmorris sold 797 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,087.50, for a total value of $1,663,737.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $505,175. The trade was a 76.71% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO William J. Lansing sold 592 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,170.34, for a total transaction of $1,284,841.28. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 42,138 shares in the company, valued at $91,453,786.92. The trade was a 1.39% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 20,851 shares of company stock valued at $40,543,770 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 3.46% of the company’s stock.

Fair Isaac Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:FICO opened at $1,881.25 on Tuesday. Fair Isaac Corporation has a 52-week low of $1,410.66 and a 52-week high of $2,402.52. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $1,887.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1,892.19. The firm has a market cap of $45.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 81.02, a PEG ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.29.

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The technology company reported $7.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.33 by $0.48. Fair Isaac had a net margin of 31.36% and a negative return on equity of 51.41%. The firm had revenue of $498.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $500.45 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $6.14 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Fair Isaac Corporation will post 24.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fair Isaac declared that its board has approved a share buyback program on Thursday, June 19th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the technology company to repurchase up to 2.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently commented on FICO. Royal Bank Of Canada upgraded shares of Fair Isaac from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $2,040.00 to $2,170.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Raymond James Financial reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Fair Isaac in a research report on Wednesday, May 21st. Barclays lowered their price objective on Fair Isaac from $2,350.00 to $2,250.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 4th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $2,575.00 target price on shares of Fair Isaac in a report on Friday. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Fair Isaac from $2,116.00 to $2,293.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $2,304.15.

Get Our Latest Report on Fair Isaac

About Fair Isaac

(Free Report)

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and digital decisioning technologies and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Scores and Software. The Software segment provides pre-configured analytic and decision management solution designed for various business needs or processes, such as account origination, customer management, customer engagement, fraud detection, financial crimes compliance, and marketing, as well as associated professional services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FICO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fair Isaac Corporation (NYSE:FICO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fair Isaac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fair Isaac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.