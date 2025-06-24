Invesco LLC Has $818,000 Stake in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL)

Invesco LLC grew its stake in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL – Free Report) by 133.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,557 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,608 shares during the period. Invesco LLC’s holdings in Xcel Energy were worth $818,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of XEL. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Xcel Energy by 43.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 20,762,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,401,901,000 after buying an additional 6,306,380 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its stake in Xcel Energy by 118.3% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,608,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $446,175,000 after buying an additional 3,581,436 shares during the last quarter. Zimmer Partners LP raised its holdings in Xcel Energy by 1,625.7% in the 4th quarter. Zimmer Partners LP now owns 3,667,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,609,000 after acquiring an additional 3,454,700 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA lifted its position in Xcel Energy by 236.7% during the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA now owns 4,878,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $329,381,000 after acquiring an additional 3,429,353 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in shares of Xcel Energy by 379.3% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 4,022,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,578,000 after purchasing an additional 3,182,939 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.38% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on XEL. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on Xcel Energy from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Xcel Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 20th. Wells Fargo & Company set a $78.00 target price on shares of Xcel Energy and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 25th. UBS Group boosted their price target on Xcel Energy from $73.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Xcel Energy from $69.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.80.

Shares of NASDAQ:XEL opened at $67.91 on Tuesday. Xcel Energy Inc. has a one year low of $51.97 and a one year high of $73.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The company has a market cap of $39.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.97, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.37. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $69.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $68.61.

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 24th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $3.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.93 billion. Xcel Energy had a return on equity of 10.20% and a net margin of 14.10%. The company’s revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.88 EPS. Research analysts predict that Xcel Energy Inc. will post 3.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, July 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 13th will be given a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.36%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 13th. Xcel Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 67.06%.

Xcel Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, purchasing, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility, and All Other segments. The company generates electricity through wind, nuclear, hydroelectric, biomass, and solar energy sources, as well as coal, natural gas, oil, wood, and refuse-derived fuels.

