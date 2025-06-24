Harbour Capital Advisors LLC Decreases Stake in Embraer-Empresa Brasileira de Aeronautica (NYSE:ERJ)

Harbour Capital Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of Embraer-Empresa Brasileira de Aeronautica (NYSE:ERJ – Free Report) by 0.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,390 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Embraer-Empresa Brasileira de Aeronautica were worth $1,599,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of ERJ. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its stake in Embraer-Empresa Brasileira de Aeronautica by 32.9% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,572 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 389 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Embraer-Empresa Brasileira de Aeronautica by 13.4% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,336 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $122,000 after buying an additional 395 shares during the last quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Embraer-Empresa Brasileira de Aeronautica by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 26,461 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $971,000 after buying an additional 454 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Embraer-Empresa Brasileira de Aeronautica by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 6,298 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $231,000 after acquiring an additional 470 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Embraer-Empresa Brasileira de Aeronautica by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 75,785 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,780,000 after acquiring an additional 566 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.65% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on ERJ. Wall Street Zen cut Embraer-Empresa Brasileira de Aeronautica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 10th. Wolfe Research reissued a “peer perform” rating on shares of Embraer-Empresa Brasileira de Aeronautica in a research report on Monday, March 24th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $39.00 target price (up previously from $35.00) on shares of Embraer-Empresa Brasileira de Aeronautica in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. HSBC raised shares of Embraer-Empresa Brasileira de Aeronautica from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Embraer-Empresa Brasileira de Aeronautica from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Embraer-Empresa Brasileira de Aeronautica currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $50.40.

Shares of Embraer-Empresa Brasileira de Aeronautica stock opened at $53.27 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.66 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The business has a 50-day moving average of $47.45 and a 200 day moving average of $44.29. Embraer-Empresa Brasileira de Aeronautica has a 12 month low of $25.24 and a 12 month high of $56.61.

Embraer-Empresa Brasileira de Aeronautica (NYSE:ERJ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The aerospace company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.17 billion. Embraer-Empresa Brasileira de Aeronautica had a net margin of 6.02% and a return on equity of 16.43%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.48) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Embraer-Empresa Brasileira de Aeronautica will post 2.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 16th were paid a $0.049 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 16th. Embraer-Empresa Brasileira de Aeronautica’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 1.85%.

Embraer SA designs, develops, manufactures, and sells aircraft and systems in North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Brazil, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Commercial Aviation; Defense & Security; Executive Aviation; Services & Support; and Other segments. The Commercial Aviation segment designs, develops, manufactures, and sells commercial jets, as well as leases aircraft.

