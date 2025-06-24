Eagle Materials Inc (NYSE:EXP) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc

Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc lessened its stake in shares of Eagle Materials Inc (NYSE:EXP – Free Report) by 62.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,650 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 2,765 shares during the quarter. Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc’s holdings in Eagle Materials were worth $366,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Eagle Materials during the fourth quarter worth $93,672,000. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in Eagle Materials by 26,787.7% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 181,761 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $40,338,000 after buying an additional 181,085 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Eagle Materials during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,115,000. Baupost Group LLC MA lifted its position in shares of Eagle Materials by 27.6% in the 4th quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA now owns 638,223 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $157,488,000 after acquiring an additional 137,950 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Eagle Materials during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,778,000. 96.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently issued reports on EXP. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Eagle Materials from $279.00 to $230.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 28th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Eagle Materials from $330.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Loop Capital lowered their target price on shares of Eagle Materials from $245.00 to $237.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st. DA Davidson cut their price target on Eagle Materials from $260.00 to $245.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Eagle Materials from $310.00 to $250.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $254.44.

Eagle Materials Stock Performance

Eagle Materials stock opened at $201.87 on Tuesday. Eagle Materials Inc has a 1 year low of $191.91 and a 1 year high of $321.93. The company has a market cap of $6.60 billion, a PE ratio of 14.67 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 2.73, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The company’s 50-day moving average is $215.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $231.14.

Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 20th. The construction company reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.34 by ($0.26). The company had revenue of $470.18 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $483.14 million. Eagle Materials had a net margin of 20.50% and a return on equity of 32.71%. The business’s revenue was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.24 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Eagle Materials Inc will post 14.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Eagle Materials Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 16th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.50%. Eagle Materials’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.27%.

Eagle Materials Company Profile

Eagle Materials Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells heavy construction materials and light building materials in the United States. It operates in four segments: Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, Gypsum Wallboard, and Recycled Paperboard. The company engages in the mining of limestone for the manufacture, production, distribution, and sale of Portland cement, including Portland limestone cement; grinding and sale of slag; and mining of gypsum for the manufacture and sale of gypsum wallboards used to finish the interior walls and ceilings in residential, commercial, and industrial structures, as well as well as containerboard and lightweight packaging grades; manufacture and sale of recycled paperboard to the gypsum wallboard industry and other paperboard converters; the sale of readymix concrete; and mining and sale of aggregates, such as crushed stone, sand, and gravel.

