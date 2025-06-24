Vectors Research Management LLC Has $1.38 Million Stake in Clearway Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CWEN)

Vectors Research Management LLC lifted its position in Clearway Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CWEN – Free Report) by 10.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 45,471 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,292 shares during the quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC’s holdings in Clearway Energy were worth $1,376,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Spirit of America Management Corp NY raised its stake in Clearway Energy by 15.9% during the first quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY now owns 14,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $440,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Abundance Wealth Counselors raised its position in Clearway Energy by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Abundance Wealth Counselors now owns 38,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,166,000 after purchasing an additional 1,396 shares during the last quarter. NBT Bank N A NY bought a new position in Clearway Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $71,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in Clearway Energy in the first quarter worth $2,012,000. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Clearway Energy in the first quarter worth $280,000. 84.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on CWEN shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Clearway Energy in a research report on Tuesday, March 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock. Wall Street Zen lowered Clearway Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 30th. Finally, Roth Mkm restated a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price (up previously from $33.00) on shares of Clearway Energy in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.50.

Clearway Energy Trading Down 0.4%

CWEN opened at $31.58 on Tuesday. Clearway Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $24.02 and a twelve month high of $32.64. The firm has a market cap of $6.38 billion, a PE ratio of 39.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.52. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $29.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.17.

Clearway Energy (NYSE:CWEN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.28. Clearway Energy had a return on equity of 1.68% and a net margin of 6.69%. The business had revenue of $298.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $305.74 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.02) EPS. Clearway Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Clearway Energy, Inc. will post 0.83 EPS for the current year.

Clearway Energy Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 2nd were given a dividend of $0.4384 per share. This is an increase from Clearway Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 2nd. This represents a $1.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.55%. Clearway Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 218.75%.

About Clearway Energy

Clearway Energy, Inc operates in the renewable energy business in the United States. The company operates through Conventional and Renewables segments. It has approximately 6,000 net MW of installed wind, solar, and energy generation projects; and approximately 2,500 net MW of natural gas-fired generation facilities.

