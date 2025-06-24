Vectors Research Management LLC Acquires Shares of 9,124 Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC)

Vectors Research Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 9,124 shares of the chip maker’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. TCW Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Intel by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 60,549 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,214,000 after purchasing an additional 2,272 shares during the last quarter. Delta Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Intel in the 4th quarter valued at $232,000. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund raised its position in Intel by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 702,011 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $14,075,000 after purchasing an additional 12,900 shares during the last quarter. World Equity Group Inc. bought a new position in Intel during the 4th quarter worth $244,000. Finally, Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA bought a new position in shares of Intel in the 4th quarter worth about $45,000. 64.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Intel stock opened at $21.19 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $92.43 billion, a PE ratio of -4.73 and a beta of 1.12. Intel Corporation has a 1-year low of $17.67 and a 1-year high of $37.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

Intel ( NASDAQ:INTC Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The chip maker reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.12. Intel had a negative net margin of 36.19% and a negative return on equity of 3.15%. The company had revenue of $12.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.26 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.18 EPS. Intel’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Intel Corporation will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on INTC shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Intel in a research report on Wednesday, May 21st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup restated a “sell” rating on shares of Intel in a research note on Friday, April 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Intel from $23.00 to $20.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Seaport Res Ptn raised Intel to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their target price on shares of Intel from $25.00 to $21.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-five have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.57.

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products and services worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, and Intel Foundry Services segments. The company's products portfolio comprises central processing units and chipsets, system-on-chips (SoCs), and multichip packages; mobile and desktop processors; hardware products comprising graphics processing units (GPUs), domain-specific accelerators, and field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and memory and storage, connectivity and networking, and other semiconductor products.

