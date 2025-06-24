Independence Asset Advisors LLC Grows Stock Position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Independence Asset Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report) by 10.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,541 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,943 shares during the period. Vanguard Real Estate ETF comprises 9.3% of Independence Asset Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Independence Asset Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $2,856,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nemes Rush Group LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Copia Wealth Management bought a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Providence First Trust Co bought a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. Minot DeBlois Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 70.0% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 544 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Trading Up 1.5%

Shares of VNQ stock opened at $91.18 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $88.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $89.53. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 12 month low of $76.92 and a 12 month high of $99.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $96.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.63 and a beta of 1.02.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Profile

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

