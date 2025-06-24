Gerber LLC Has $10.27 Million Stock Position in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ)

Gerber LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ – Free Report) by 1.7% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 187,520 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,091 shares during the period. Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF comprises about 8.6% of Gerber LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Gerber LLC’s holdings in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF were worth $10,269,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Proactive Wealth Strategies LLC boosted its position in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 17.4% during the first quarter. Proactive Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 54,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,003,000 after purchasing an additional 8,142 shares during the period. Petros Family Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 3.0% in the first quarter. Petros Family Wealth LLC now owns 38,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,097,000 after acquiring an additional 1,115 shares during the period. Spirepoint Private Client LLC bought a new position in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $3,157,000. Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp boosted its position in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 5.3% in the first quarter. Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp now owns 5,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares during the period. Finally, Post Resch Tallon Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 4.3% in the first quarter. Post Resch Tallon Group Inc. now owns 56,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,038,000 after acquiring an additional 2,302 shares during the period.

Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF Trading Down 5.0%

COWZ stock opened at $54.54 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $53.21 and a 200-day moving average of $55.36. Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF has a 12 month low of $46.64 and a 12 month high of $61.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.99 and a beta of 0.95.

Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF Profile

The Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (COWZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer US Cash Cows 100 index. The fund tracks a free cash flow-weighted index of companies selected from the Russell 1000 Index. COWZ was launched on Dec 16, 2016 and is managed by Pacer.

