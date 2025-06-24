Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC Has $4.63 Million Stock Holdings in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW)

Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Free Report) by 1.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 27,122 shares of the network technology company’s stock after buying an additional 310 shares during the quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $4,628,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 147.7% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 6,761 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $1,230,000 after purchasing an additional 4,031 shares during the period. Roanoke Asset Management Corp NY lifted its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Roanoke Asset Management Corp NY now owns 1,530 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $278,000 after purchasing an additional 765 shares during the period. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG lifted its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 115.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG now owns 43,985 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $8,004,000 after purchasing an additional 23,586 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 92.1% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 4,768 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $868,000 after purchasing an additional 2,286 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthspire Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 114.3% in the 4th quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 13,742 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $2,500,000 after purchasing an additional 7,330 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.82% of the company’s stock.

Palo Alto Networks Stock Up 2.0%

Shares of PANW stock opened at $203.32 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $188.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $185.08. The company has a market capitalization of $135.57 billion, a PE ratio of 116.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.56 and a beta of 0.97. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 12-month low of $142.01 and a 12-month high of $208.39.

Insider Transactions at Palo Alto Networks

Palo Alto Networks ( NASDAQ:PANW Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 20th. The network technology company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.28 billion. Palo Alto Networks had a net margin of 13.95% and a return on equity of 19.48%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.66 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post 1.76 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Nikesh Arora sold 227,414 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.73, for a total value of $39,281,220.22. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 317,571 shares in the company, valued at $54,854,038.83. The trade was a 41.73% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Josh D. Paul sold 800 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.05, for a total value of $160,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 42,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,450,734.65. This trade represents a 1.87% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 790,536 shares of company stock worth $139,998,368. Company insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PANW has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $223.00 price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research report on Monday, May 19th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $230.00 to $205.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $225.00 to $221.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 21st. Citigroup increased their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $205.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $213.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $208.00.

Palo Alto Networks Profile

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; and Panorama, a security management solution for the global control of network security platform as a virtual or a physical appliance. It also provides subscription services covering the areas of threat prevention, malware and persistent threat, URL filtering, laptop and mobile device protection, DNS security, Internet of Things security, SaaS security API, and SaaS security inline, as well as threat intelligence, and data loss prevention.

