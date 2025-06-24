Domino’s Pizza Inc (NASDAQ:DPZ) Shares Bought by Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC

Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC raised its holdings in Domino’s Pizza Inc (NASDAQ:DPZ – Free Report) by 41.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 20,417 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,939 shares during the quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC owned 0.06% of Domino’s Pizza worth $9,381,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sherman Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Domino’s Pizza in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Wood Tarver Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Domino’s Pizza during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 1,016.7% during the 4th quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 67 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 158.1% during the 4th quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 80 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 40.0% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 91 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DPZ opened at $457.61 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $473.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $457.74. Domino’s Pizza Inc has a 52-week low of $396.06 and a 52-week high of $535.26. The firm has a market cap of $15.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.24, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.11.

Domino’s Pizza ( NASDAQ:DPZ Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 28th. The restaurant operator reported $4.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.12 by $0.21. Domino’s Pizza had a negative return on equity of 15.45% and a net margin of 12.84%. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.58 EPS. Domino’s Pizza’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Domino’s Pizza Inc will post 16.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 13th will be given a $1.74 dividend. This represents a $6.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 13th. Domino’s Pizza’s payout ratio is 39.91%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on DPZ shares. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Domino’s Pizza from $515.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 29th. Guggenheim reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a research report on Thursday, May 15th. TD Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $490.00 price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Domino’s Pizza from $492.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 29th. Finally, TD Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $490.00 price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $487.17.

In related news, EVP Reddy Sandeep sold 399 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $462.18, for a total transaction of $184,409.82. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,756 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,046,848.08. This represents a 4.36% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.83% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Domino’s Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. It offers pizzas under the Domino’s brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

